Music for Hugo

Martin Scorsese tapped the prolific Canadian composer Howard Shore (The Fly, Ed Wood) to score his upcoming 3D fantasy, Hugo. The already released soundtrack CD promises a movie of earnestness and whimsy, a carnival of dreams flecked by shadows. Set in a Paris train station during the early 1930s, the film\'s music has suitably Gallic echoes, accordions roving amid lushly eerie orchestrations reminiscent of Danny Elfman\'s work for Tim Burton. Hugo the movie is set for release on Nov. 23.