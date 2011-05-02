Natalie Portman as The Other Woman

Natalie Portman's other film from last year is about as different from her Oscar-winning turn in Black Swan as imaginable. The Other Woman (out on Blu-ray and DVD) is compact in emotional range and scaled for small screens. It stars Portman as Emilia, a young lawyer who falls in love with her senior partner (Scott Cohen). The feeling is mutual. When he divorces his wife to marry Emilia, she inherits his passive aggressive mess of a grade school son. Adapted from Ayelet Waldman's novel Love and Other Impossible Pursuits by director-writer Don Roos (The Opposite of Sex), The Other Woman gives Portman an opening to explore a quieter world of everyday emotional conflict.