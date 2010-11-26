Paul Giamatti and the Wolf

Most actors love doing voiceovers for animated films and beyond big budget Hollywood is an industry producing smaller animated projects, often for home entertainment. Paul Giamatti is the voice of one such film, “The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs,” a short subject packaged with other children’s stories narrated by Zach Braff and Mandy Patinkin on a new Scholastic DVD.

In “The True Story,” Giamatti tells the familiar fairytale from the wolf’s perspective—a role he seems to relish. In his sly retelling, the wolf puts the problems with the pigs down to a series of mishaps. He simply wanted to borrow a cup of sugar from his none-too-bright porcine neighbor, an animal foolish enough to build his house from straw. Given the unstable construction, it was little surprise that the huff-and-puff of an honest sneeze could blow the house down. And on it goes.

The charming DVD is recommended for children ages 3-8.