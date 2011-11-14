Paul McComas' Amateur Recording

A screenplay for Milwaukee expat Paul McComas\' novel, Planet of the Dates, is circulating in Hollywood and he is collaborating with Logan\'s Run author William F. Nolan on a sequel, Logan\'s Journey, to be published in two years on the coattails of Warner Bros.\' 3-D remake of Logan\'s Run. Somehow, he has also managed to maintain a parallel pursuit as a songwriter and musician.

McComas\' two-CD set, Amateur, collects recordings from the early \'80s (when he fronted a local punk band, the Daves) through the late \'00s. The variety of music is less astonishing when the span of time is considered, however, most professionals never cover as much ground over the decades. Full-tilt punk rock shares the 50-song collection with moody philosophical ballads, spoofs and even a song (intended for a short film) that sounds like Johnny Cash cracking a smile.

McComas lives and works in Evanston these days but has become a regular in his hometown, reading and performing at Woodland Pattern, People\'s Books and other venues. Keep an ear out for him.