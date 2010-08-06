Pawn Stars 2

The Las Vegas pawnshop run by three generations of Harrisons is nothing like a scene from David Mamet. The setting of the History Channel series “Pawn Stars” is the Macy’s of resale with neatly lined shelves and well-lit display cases. Sometimes the 24-hour shop engages in the classic pawn—a loan in exchange for holding merchandise forfeitable if the customer can’t repay. But mostly, the Harrisons are in the business of buying odd items. Think “Antiques Roadshow” with a checkbook in hand.

In Season Two of “Pawn Stars” (out on DVD), grandpa, son and grandson encounter some strange things. One man brought the tooth of a prehistoric shark, a creature longer than a city bus. “I’m hoping it’s worth some money,” is the thought on everyone’s mind—including the Harrisons. Another guy carried in an 18th century musket he found in his grannie’s garage and an old fellow claimed he owned Col. Lindbergh’s propeller. The Harrisons often bring in the experts: the musket was the real deal but the propeller’s provenance was uncertain. If the item has value, the haggling begins.

“Pawn Stars” is surprisingly entertaining, even if the whole thing looks staged—or re-staged—for the camera. As one of the Harrisons says, “Everything has a story and a price.”