Spooky Drama on the Reservation

Like many B movies, Older than America is interesting for exploring paths well beyond the boundaries of Hollywood. Director Georgina Lightnings story, hovering between the supernatural and the political, unfolds on an Indian reservation in a remote, forested corner of Minnesota. Older than America is out now on DVD.

And like many Bs, the film has problems, including a screenplay that would have benefited from a lighter touch and a cast that could have performed better had time and budget permitted. The presence of Bradley Cooper (The Hangover, Wedding Crashers) as a geologist investigating an earth tremor in the woods seems more gratuitous than integral to the story of an abandoned Roman Catholic boarding school where cultural genocide was practiced at a timenot that many decades agowhen federal policy mandated extinguishing the existence of Native Americans as a distinct people. The cover up continues, abetted by an unctuous priest, a cruel mental hospital, a crooked mayor, the casual racism of white Americans and the willingness of some Indians to sell themselves short. The blackjack casino hasnt solved every problem.

Older than Americas story of ghosts real and metaphorical has much to say about the troubled past and present of Native Americans and the hope of some tribal people for a future grounded in the traditions the U.S. tried to stamp out.