Agape is Greek for unconditional love, a concept more associated with God than humanity. In South Africa, an orphanage called Agape tries to manifest unconditional love in its care for children.

We Are Together, an HBO documentary out now on DVD, shows the lives of the children in Agape’s care. Aside from interviews, the director tries to be inconspicuous with his camera to capture the daily routine in the lives of apparently happy and bright kids. Although they are at close quarters and there are no frills, there is no squalor. Aside from food, clothing and schooling, Agape offers the orphans encouragement to sing. The chorale music featured through much of We Are Together is a beautiful blend of voices, rhythmic and soaring to the heavens.