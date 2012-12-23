Top Films of 2012?

×

Ispent the last month of 2012 avoiding hobbits, dodging Quentin Tarantino andtrying to remember what I liked about the year about to end.

Well,there were lots of things to like, good movies and maybe a couple of greatones, And yet, long ago, I decided to leave “best-of” lists and questions ofenduring greatness to historians, who have time and perspective to ponder thesuperiority of Vertigo over Citizen Kane or Battleship Potemkin. The moviesbelow are simply my favorites, arranged in a rough order of preference, filmsthat showed me something new—or at least less commonplace—about our world, anddid it engagingly and entertainingly.

Sadly,some of these selections had brief appearances at best on Milwaukee’s bigscreens—often at the UWM Union Theatre or as part of the Milwaukee Film Festival.One, the superb Chicken and Plums by Iranian expatriate Marjane Satrapi, nevermade it at all.

FavoriteFilms

Lincoln

Flight

KillingThem Softly

Chickenwith Plums

Beastsof the Southern Wild

Compliance

TheWoman in the Fifth

Savages

SafetyNot Guaranteed

Valleyof the Saints

Soundof My Voice

RubySparks

DarkHorse

RestlessCity

TheSessions

Argo

FavoriteAnimated Films

Frankenweenie

TheLorax

FavoriteDocumentaries

AiWeiwei: Never Sorry

Searchingfor Sugarman

NeilYoung Journeys