Jay Baruchel stars as Leon, an abnormally intense teenager plotting world revolution from his bedroom, in the Canadian comedy The Trotsky. Not only does Leon emulate the assassinated Bolshevik down to his archaic spectacles, he believes he is Trotskys reincarnation. Well, so much for dialectical materialism in this preposterous, amusing and ultimately predictable indie picture. The Trotsky doesnt want to decide whether Leon is a silly ass or a young man with a point. Maybe hes both. The Trotsky is out on DVD.