A sci-fi noir grappling with nothing less than the nature of reality, Yesterday Was a Lie is a stylish film concerned with Jungian concept of consciousness and the collective unconscious; conundrums of time, choice and consequences; and the quantum uncertainty of the cosmos. Filmed by writer-director James Kerwin in lustrous black and white, Yesterday is set in a retro present where detectives wear fedoras and trench coats, the night clubs are as elegant as the nightclub singers and rotary phones sit next to laptops. In a twist, the lead sleuth role is played by a tough-talking dame (Kipleigh Brown) instead of the expected tough-talking guy. Out on DVD.