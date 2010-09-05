Gertrude Berg was a remarkable woman. At a time when men usually made the calls in show business, she wrote, produced and starred in her own network radio comedy. Although the gold standard for American culture was White Anglo-Saxon Protestant, Berg’s program was explicitly Jewish; she took on anti-Semitism while Hollywood remained mute. After World War II Berg’s show about the urban Jewish Goldberg family migrated to television, where it became the matrix for virtually all sit-coms to come. And when McCarthyism came, she courageously stood against the black list. Her failure to protect the career of an esteemed co-star brings her no dishonor. At least she fought hard.

Aviva Kempner’s documentary Yoo-Hoo, Mrs Goldberg is a fascinating look at a brave, tireless woman who transmuted her life into gold. “The Goldbergs” developed from sketches she performed at her father’s Catskills hotel; the product of a persecuted yet gregarious, highly verbal culture, Berg drew archetypal characters from her surroundings that spoke not only to Jews but also to other distinct ethnic groups in America. With its devotion to family and community, “The Goldbergs” also touched universal chords.

The popular 2009 documentary is out now on DVD with two hours of bonus material. It’s essential viewing for anyone interested in the development of popular culture and ethnic identity in America.