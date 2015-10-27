Film Clips 10.29.15

× Expand Film Still: Our Brand is Crisis

Our Brand is Crisis R

While this film squanders its promise, Sandra Bullock’s campaign strategist “Calamity” Jane Bodine, is an Oscar-worthy effort. Her character, modeled after James Carville, is a fictionalized take on a 2005 documentary that details Carville’s involvement in a Bolivian presidential election. Jane is coming off a string of losers when she arrives in Bolivia to find her client lagging 28 points in the polls. The comedy meant to arise from language and cultural gaps, lacks punch, while Jane’s rivalry with a longtime competitor played by Billy Bob Thornton, fails to generate rapier dialogue. Joaquim de Almeida nails his role as the presidential candidate, helping Bullock to create an enjoyable foray into the dirty business of politics. (Lisa Miller)

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse R

The scout motto “Be prepared” is tested when three teen Boy Scouts attempt to save their small town from a zombie outbreak. The boys are given a quick course in zombie killing from a well-armed cocktail waitress (Sarah Dumont), but are nevertheless stumped by a litter of zombie kittens. Character development is minimal for the three scout stars: brown-noser Augie (Joey Morgan), apathetic Carter (Logan Miller) and reluctant leader Ben (Tye Sheridan). Having long resented their harsh troop master (David Koechner), the boys finally get revenge. The film seeks to impress the college crowd with zombified strippers and sexually disgusting scenes calling for Cloris Leachman (age 89), to commit unspeakable acts. Once again, grandmothers run amok. (L.S.)