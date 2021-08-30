MKE Short Film Fest Returns (Virtually)

× Expand Image via MKE Short Film Fest

Moviemaker magazine once named the MKE Short Film Fest as “Best Local Festival.” But as with many other cultural programs, the annual event has adapted to conditions caused by the pandemic. In 2020, COVID-19 forced organizer-founder Ross Bigley to pull back from plans to hold the festival at the Fox Bay Cinema and, instead, to stream a “best-of” with highlights from previous years. In 2021, MKE Short will feature new work, but virtually.

Bigley explains, “I felt that there was still too much uncertainty with COVID and we would be virtual again this year, but with new films … The movie going experience is a shadow of what it once was, with Delta surging and the news showing that people are less uncomfortable going to the movies, let alone large gatherings.

“We also rely on local businesses as sponsors, not the usual people with deep pockets that could weather a bad year or two. Our sponsors were also hurting. It was too much of a risk.”

The good news is that this year’s MKE Short will stream 51 films including work by directors new and returning to the festival. Bigley has assembled some interesting statistics. Formerly, Milwaukee films comprised only 15% of submissions. This season that number rose to 57%. MKE Short has become a forum for female filmmakers (27 woman-made movies are in this year’s program) and minority filmmakers are prominent. For the sixth year, MKE Short’s “Voices Heard” track spotlights work by Milwaukeeans of color—this time with an added feature, “Voices Seen,” a fashion show by local designers and models.

“I see a notable increase in quality across the board. We are getting a higher degree of quality films, and more of it. The amount of extremely good work I decline has also gone up, just because I don't have the room,” Bigley says.

“We’ve never played favorites, pushed one film over another, or any of that other stuff festivals do,” he continues. “We treat all films equally, all filmmakers equally. No matter if they are Emmy winners or a first-time filmmaker. Every time someone creates something and says something that is of good work, it should be treated as something of value no matter if they spent $100 or $100,000 on it.”

The content of MKE Short has evolved since early years and not just because of the greater accessibility of filmmaking technology. “For so long the majority of submissions were from 20-year-old white guys trying to be the next Tarantino, Fincher or Edgar Wright. It’s good seeing other points of view though you still get films ripping off Edgar Wright's style—just not in an overabundance. The world is becoming less white and more people due to content sharing sites have a story to tell. And honestly, those that have a story to tell take it more seriously, they have passion for their stories. Be yourself, we already have an Edgar Wright.”

Would some of the films Bigley and his panel of judges picked in 2000 be unacceptable in 2021? “I wouldn't say unacceptable,” Bigley says. “When we began a large portion was experimental due to the prominence of UWM students. I would say that due to a larger percentage of other voices in the area, the experimental films are not as pronounced. For example, we have more documentaries this year, and I think that’s due to their popularity on streaming sites, and the lower cost to produce those films. Many of the documentaries are about family members, you have that person already there for access. You don’t need a large crew.”

Some program tracks will be preceded by intro scenes shot on location in Milwaukee. Voices Seen was filmed in July at Lakefront Brewery with six designers featured— Alexander Agee, Savannah Turner, Ebony Adell, Kimberly Kimistry, Vato and Zoe Silberstein.

“The other event was also filmed in July at the Laughing Tap. That was our private gathering with filmmakers as we filmed host intros and the awards ceremony,” Bigley explains. “I can’t thank Matt Kemple of the Laughing Tap enough, everyone really enjoyed themselves. Being virtual eliminates certain things like networking, meeting other filmmakers and having an after party. And after over a year of everyone being a shut in, they really enjoyed having those aspects of a film festival return even though it was a small, contained format.

“And I really wanted our virtual festival to feel like an in-person event as much as possible. So, we filmed hosts and the awards ceremony. And since Laughing Tap is a bar we threw in a small ‘pre-after party.’ It was a lot more work added to what we were doing, but I think it was worth it.”

Bigley adds that going virtual will have some benefits. “It opens us up to a wider audience. And we are showing off two great Milwaukee businesses outside of the city. Plus, our sponsor reel was edited to show off our sponsors locations as well. This is who they are, and this is where they operate. I hope that's one aspect people will appreciate when seeing this festival,” he concludes.

The MKE Short Film Fest runs Sept. 10-11. For tickets, go to

https://misff.eventive.org/films