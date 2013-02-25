×

Most middle-class Americans grew upthinking that hunger happens elsewhere, in India or Ethiopia or some otherfamished land on the far side of the world. But hunger, which had been driven tothe margins of American life after World War II, is making an unwantedcomeback.





The apparent paradox of anincreasingly obese society where, by some estimates, 50 million people(including one in four children) often worry about their next meal, is the subjectof A Place at the Table. Thedocumentary by Kristi Jacobson and Lori Silverbush begins by busting thestereotype that poverty is a problem confined to inner city African-Americans. A Place at the Table opens in rusticCollbran, Colo., a fragment of the Old West tucked into the Rocky Mountains. InCollbran, we meet families with slender budgets stretched so thin thatbreakfast cereal is eaten dry, and a waitress earning only $120 every two weeksis ineligible for food stamps.





Food stamps, nowadays actually aplastic debit card, are no picnic, either. According to a Philadelphia motherof two interviewed for the documentary, her purchasing power lasts three weeksout of the month. By another reckoning, the monthly allotment comes to around$3 a day per person, which helps solve the conundrum of the fat food stamprecipient. Good food usually costs more than the bad stuff. Since 1980 the costof fresh fruit and vegetables has risen relative to inflation while prices forprocessed foods have fallen.





addresses other aspects of the U.S. nutritional problem. Many Americans inrural areas and inner cities live in food deserts, forced to drive 40 miles oneway (or spend an hour on the bus) for fresh produce. Federal funding for schoollunches is doled out from a budget Ebenezer Scrooge might have written if heheld a seat in Congress, leaving students with a diet of fat, salt and sugar.Nutritional deprivation in childhood, say some experts, stunts development ofthinking and social skills. The effects might be long lasting.





America doesn't know the starvationof India or Ethiopia in times of famine, but it is becoming increasinglyfamiliar with hunger and malnutrition. The problem remains under acknowledgedby politicians and pundits preoccupied with cutting spending rather thanspending wisely.





Home Movies/Out on Digital

■ The Bay

Part Jaws, part Alien and part ParanormalActivity, The Bay imagines terrorerupting in a New England resort town where somethingis in the water. Director Barry Levinson (RainMan) imposes a narrative voice on a sequence of pseudo-cinéma vérité pulled fromcell phones, Skype, security video, dashboard cop car cams and news cameras.Dramatic structure is weak, but there are creepy moments along with a warningon the toxic run-off from agribusiness chicken farms. The Bay works as a sneaky spoof of social networking, mass media,local boosterism and mindless promotion of economic growth.

■ PaulWilliams Still Alive

Paul Williams was the Muppet-like ’70s celebrity who wrotegreat sad, lonely pop hits, and filmmaker Stephen Kessler was a sad, lonely ladin those years. Williams was his idol. StillAlive is almost as much about Kessler as its purported subject, but thedocumentary works as a fascinating glimpse of stardom’s afterlife in theInternet age. Although many people barely remember him, Williams has found hisfans online, and they turn out for his far-flung concerts and AA talks.

■ Top Gear: 50Years of Bond Cars

In Dr. No (1962), a lumbering hearse chases007’s modest compact economy car, a Sunbeam. It was an inauspicious start forthe marriage of Bond and cars, which wasn't consummated until Goldfinger (1964) introduced thatsilvery Aston Martin with custom rocket launchers and ejector seat. Top Gear is a lively tour through thehighs and lows of Bond cars, including Pierce Brosnan's infamous invisiblevehicle. Remarkably, CGI is still not used in car chases—just stunt drivers andold school metal on metal.