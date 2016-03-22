Where to Brunch on Easter Sunday

× Expand Photo Courtesy The Pfister Hotel

Easter Sunday bunch is a strong tradition in Milwaukee, whether you observe the holiday or not. Who doesn't love an excuse to go brunching, especially when the weather's getting warmer and cabin fever is starting to set in? Here are some spots to make your reservation:

Iron Horse Hotel. Buffet highlights include gulf shrimp, smoked scallop ceviche, lemon ricotta crepes with blueberries, prime rib and glazed ham. Reservations required: 414.374.4766. 9am-3pm. $49 including bottomless mimosas, kids 11 and under $20. (For Easter fun on Saturday, check out their Walker's Point Easter egg hunt at partner locations like Great Lakes Distillery and Milwaukee Brewing.)

Envoy. Made-to-order unlimited small plates from the kitchen plus a carving station with ham, roast beef and lamb, omelets and desserts. Small plates range from traditional corned beef hash to crawfish etoufee benedict. Reservations recommended. 10am-3pm. $28.95 including champagne, kids 12 and under $14.95.

The Villa at Heaven City. Buffet with omelet bar, carving station with prime rib, ham and leg of lamb, fried chicken, biscuits and red eye sausage gravy, shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon, crepes and salad bar. Reservations recommended: 262.363.9335. 11am-3pm. $32, kids 7-12 $14, kids under 6 free.

The Rouge at The Pfister. Buffet including seafood display, cast iron Scottish salmon, asparagus risotta, eggs benedict and dessert table with pistachio mousse and mini cream puffs. The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance. Reservations required: 414.935.5950. 10am-2pm. $54.95, kids 3-12 $24.95, kids 2 and under free.

Devon Seafood. Seafood-centric buffet with omelet station, prime rib, cold seafood display, Belgian waffles, lobster mac and cheese, shrimp enchiladas, sweet potato corn hash. Reservations recommended: 414.967.9790. 10am-2pm. $35, kids 5-12 $15, kids 4 and under free.

Bacchus. Three-course plated brunch. Options include potato leek soup, bloody mary shrimp cocktail, filet au poivre, crab cake benedict, seared tuna and lemon pound cake. Reservations recommended: 414.765.1166. 10am-2pm. $44.95, kids 12 and under $19.95.

Hubbard Park Lodge. Buffet style with cheesy hash brown casserole, pancakes, breakfast meats, omelet bar, salads, smoke trout, pasta, BBQ beef ribs, roast turkey and glazed ham. Reservations required: 414.332.4207. 9am-4pm. $26.95, kids 12 and under $11.95, kids 2 and under free.

The Garden by SURG Restaurants. Buffet with meat carving and fresh sushi stations, pastries and brunch classics. Reservations required: 414.727.9333 or by email andrea@surgevents.com. 10am-2pm, $45 including bottomless mimosas, kids 12 and under $12.

Davians Catering. Buffet style with breakfast items, omelet station, prime rib, shrimp, pasta station, full coffee bar and chocolate fountain. The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance. Reservations required: 262.781.3333. Seatings at noon and 2pm. $31.95, kids 12 and under $14.95.

The Wisconsin Room at The American Club in Kohler. Buffet with coffee cake, salads, deviled eggs, chilled oysters and shrimp, salmon, whitefish, eggs benedict, ham, shrimp and scallop pasta, prime rib, crème brulee French toast, omelets and children's buffet. Reservations recommended: 855.444.2838. 9am-2pm. $48 including mimosas, kids 5-12 $16, kids 4 and under free.

Nines American Bistro. Buffet with prime rib and ham, chicken marsala, salmon, breakfast items, salads, pancake and waffle station, omelet station, kids buffet and chocolate fountain. Reservations recommended: 262.518.0129. 10:30am-2pm. $39.50 including mimosas, kids 12 and under $17.50, kids 5 and under free.

Maders. Buffet including soups, salmon display, pickled herring, German potato salad, shrimp, omelet station, French toast, leg of lamb, ham, sausages, sauerbraten and Cornish hens. Reservations recommended: 414.271.3377. 10am-4pm. $31.95.

The Buffet at Potawatomi. Buffet including prime rib, baked salmon, coffee-glazed pork ribs, carved ham, duck legs, jerk chicken, steak and eggs and dessert bar. 9:30am-7pm. $26, $24 if you are a member of the casino's Fire Keeper's Club.

Italian Community Center. Buffet with all kinds of Italian favorites like arancini, antipasto and lasagne, plus brunch staples prime rib, carved ham, omelets and French toast. Pre-paid reservations are required: 414.223.2180. 10:30am-2pm. $24.95, kids 12 and under $14.95.

