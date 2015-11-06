Bucks Unveil New Food Options

Photo by Tim Cigelski, Flickr CC

The Bucks have started their season, and are finally up to full strength now that Jabari Parker is playing again. The Bucks know the BMO Harris Bradley Center is less than loved by fans—I mean, the team pretty much despises it too. But until that new arena is built (and let's hope it's less than 10 year away!), the Bucks are trying to enhance the fan experience. This season, they've unveiled a bunch of new food options that sound pretty good. Because let's face it, no one goes to Bucks games and gets excited about eating there, unlike many of the options at Miller Park. Now, some just might.

Greek Gyro

This is your standard Greek fare: sausage-like meat carved from a vertical spit onto pita with veggies and the all-important tzatziki (yes that's what the white sauce is called). My question is, why didn't they have this available sooner, with Greek Freak himself on the team? Seems like an obvious—and potentially delicious—tie in. Section 210.

Spaghetti and Meatball

So imagine a round loaf of garlic bread, stuffed with a giant one-pound meatball, and topped with spaghetti and red sauce. It's like a meatball sandwich that's harder to eat and topped with spaghetti. It sounds a bit weird for a basketball game, and likely difficult to eat without getting it all over you. Time will tell how long this one stays on the menu. Section 221.

Chick 'n Waffle

This one comes in two styles, maple bacon and buffalo. Both consist of a waffle cone filled with fried chicken strips. The maple bacon variety adds a maple bacon syrup and a couple strips of bacon, while the buffalo style tosses the chicken strips in buffalo sauce and tops them with slaw and celery. I suspect these will do well, given the popularity of the chicken and waffles combination and their portability. Plus MKEans are already familiar with the cone-of-chicken concept, thanks to Summerfest and State Fair. Sections 207, 212, 226.

Stuffed Jalapeno Brat

You'd think by the name that this one would be pretty self explanatory, but it's not. Really, it's a brat-stuffed jalapeno, not the other way around. A giant whole jalapeno is stuffed with bratwurst somehow, then grilled and plopped on a pretzel bun with cheddar cheese. It definitely sounds like a weird novelty, and I'm not sold that it'd be better than a brat with jalapeno in it. Section 216.

Smoked BBQ Sandwiches

Now here's another classic that will probably do well, if smoked meat's popularly at Miller Park is any consideration. The two options are pulled pork and sliced brisket, both on onion rolls with BBQ sauce and served with chips and a pickle. Good thing smoked venison isn't on the menu. Section 224.

Buffalo-style Loaded Mac and Cheese

Continuing the buffalo theme from the chick 'n waffle, this creamy mac is full of shredded chicken, buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles. While the Bradley Center is probably about five years behind this trend bandwagon, at least it'll be easier to eat than the spaghetti meatball thing. Section 210.

Sobelman's Burgers

Not one to let Miller Park have the only local burger joint in town (AJ Bombers moved in there last season), the Bucks have added a Sobleman's kiosk. Now you can get your much-beloved Sobelman burger while watching the veins pop on Jason Kidd's head. I suspect they're much better than the burgers at the generic concession stands. Section 438.

