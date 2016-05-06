Where to Celebrate Derby Day 2016

× Expand Photo by Matt Haas Photography/Iron Horse Hotel FB

Well you may be stuck here in Wisconsin for Derby Day, but you can still celebrate with the most important things: bourbon, Southern food and hats. Lots and lots of hats. Plus horses, I believe, but the actual race seems to take a backseat to the general festivities, at least around here. Here are the best Derby Day parties you can sip a julep at.

Maxie's is all about Southern food and having a great time, so it makes sense that they go all out with a Derby Day party every year. All profits this year's 9th annual party will benefit the Hunger Task Force. Festivities start at 1pm in the restaurant and in the party tent. Raffles and a silent auction will be held for Derby gear, gift baskets and catered parties from Maxie's. A photo booth (by Andrew Feller of 414 Photography) will capture you decked out in your finest—then enter the best dressed contest in categories like most elegant hat, best dressed couple and most creative hat. The Jackson Park Jazz Orchestra will be playing before and after the race, and if that's still not enough stuff to do, Stepping Stone Farms will be showing off a horse for photo ops. The regular restaurant menu will be served along with Kentucky hot browns, bourbon balls and Derby pie. Drink specials include mint juleps for $6, Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale for $5 and Skyy peach vodka Derby tea for $5. Entry fee is $15, with all proceeds going to Hunger Task Force.

The party at the Iron Horse Hotel starts at 3pm. The first 100 guests will have the opportunity to purchase bottomless Woodford Reserve mint julep mugs for $40 for the duration of the party. Otherwise, Woodford Reserve mint juleps are $10. So if you plan on drinking more than four, get there early to take advantage of the unlimited offer. Wear your best race day outfits and hat for a chance at the $100 and $50 best dressed prizes.

Monarch Lounge at the Hilton Milwaukee Hotel

The Monarch Lounge is doing things a little differently by charging one admission price that includes food and drink. A buffet will be provided by Miller Time Pub, featuring deviled eggs, crab cakes, fried chicken biscuit sliders and more. Three mint juleps per person will be included, with a specialty cocktail menu available for those who want to imbibe more. Also included in the ticket cost is a Bulleit Bourbon tasting and promotions. Winners of a hat and best dressed contest will receive a one night stay at the Hilton or a gift card to its WELL Spa & Salon. A raffle will be conducted with prizes including a chef's dinner for four at Milwaukee ChopHouse, $50 bar tab at Miller Time Pub and a dinner for two at any Marcus Restaurant. Tickets are $45. Guests can also choose to reserve a table or couch area for $80, which will include three raffle tickets, snacks and bottle service.

Of course the only place in the city where you can actually bet on the Kentucky Derby is having a party. You can watch the race all over the casino: the Fire Pit sports bar, the off-track betting room, the Woodland Dreams ballroom, and on a 20-foot screen in the Northern Lights Theater. The main party will be happening in the ballroom from 2-6pm. Themed drink specials, including $6 mint juleps will be offered there and throughout the bars in the casino. Hat contest judging begins at 3:30pm. Prizes range from $300 for first place to $25 for tenth, meaning you should probably dig grandma's hat out of the attic and give it a go. Derby-inspired food specials will be available at the food court and Fire Pit and include a grilled pimento cheese sandwich, Kentucky burgoo (a chicken stew) with cornbread, and bourbon-glazed chicken wings.