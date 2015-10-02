Fall Restaurant Openings Galore

× Expand Foodie Buddha, Flickr CC

Here's the latest scoop on new restaurant and bar openings, and those still in the works. Got info on an opening you'd like to see included? Contact me on Twitter at @brewcitybooze.

El Comedor has opened at 11th and National. Owner Natalio Perez, formerly of Five O'Clock Steakhouse, has operated a food truck of the same name since fall of 2014. This is the first permanent location with 12 tables. Perez serves dishes with bold flavors from his native region of Oaxaca, Mexico. It is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

Beerline Cafe has opened at 2076 N. Commerce. The vegetarian fast casual restaurant with a menu focusing on sweet and savory crepes, panini, fresh juices and and coffee. Vegan and gluten-free items are also readily available. Owner Michael Allen comes from Cafe Manna in Brookfield, a popular spot for vegetarians. It is the only restaurant in Milwaukee to earn a three-star rating from the Green Restaurant Association for its low environmental impact.

Colectivo on Prospect Ave. is now serving tap beer. It is the second Colectivo location in MKE to do so, alongside the location in the Historic Third Ward. Three beers are offered, all brewed by 3 Sheeps in Sheboygan: One Turn Pale Ale, Cortado Imperial Stout, and Curtis, a session ale. In addition, a new location in Mequon is in the works, and it will also have tap beer.

Chubby's Cheesesteaks will be opening a new location in the Bayshore Town Center in the spring of 2016. It will be the third location for the sandwich shop, specializing in—what else—cheesesteaks, chicken sandwiches, burgers and wings. It will be located next to Trader Joe's near the corner of Silver Spring and Port Washington roads.

The Brass Alley has opened at 1023 N. Old World 3rd St. The French Quarter-inspired restaurant and bar serves lunch and dinner daily plus brunch on weekends. The menu is straight out of New Orleans with staples like jambalaya, po'boy sandwiches, shrimp and grits and fried alligator. Live music, like jazz at brunch, will play a key role in the atmosphere of the space, and likely so will the numerous frozen cocktails available daily.

Pepi's Place, an Italian and late-night pizza spot, hopes to open at 1330 E. Brady St. by November. They are relocating from their current location on Howell Ave. and Howard, which is takeout-only. Pepi's serves thin crust pizza, which is plans to sell by the slice to the bar crowds at night, along with Italian pasta dinners, fried seafood, ribs, lasagna and brunch items.

Camp Bar is planning to open its third MKE-area location, this time in Walker's Point, a stone's throw away from the Summerfest grounds at 525 E. Menomonee. It will match the general northwoods feel of their locations in Shorewood and Wauwatosa, right down to the fireplace (and probably taxidermy). Its opening is slated for early spring 2016.

Upcoming Events

Oct 1-4: Oktoberfest in Pere Marquette Park. All kinds of events are going on, from beer stein holding competitions to a polka dance off. Beer and German food provided by Old German Beer Hall.

Oct 3: Autumn Beer Tasting at St. John the Evangelist in Greenfield. Over 60 craft beers will be available to sample, along with hot dogs, brats and other snacks. Tickets are $35 before October 2nd and $40 at the door, and include unlimited beer samples, food and a raffle entry. Designated driver tickets also available for $10.

Oct 3: Milwaukee Cider Fest at Schlitz Park. Try unlimited samples of 40 ciders. Tickets are $39 and include tasting glass and live music.

