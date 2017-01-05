January Restaurant and Beer Fest News

Highlights:

Wauwatosa Cafe Hollander closed for renovations

The Lowlands Group is currently renovating the Cafe Hollander location in the Tosa Village. It's been planned to coincide with the Wauwatosa streetscaping project, which is nearing completion and will create a more pedestrian-friendly design in the busy area.

Renovations inside Cafe Hollander will include refinished floors, a redesigned bar area, new seating options and an increased number of draft lines from 23 to 31. Mechanical, kitchen and bar equipment upgrades will also be completed.

The Cafe will be reopened on January 13. In the meantime, guests can still dine at next door Cafe Bavaria which is also owned by the Lowlands Group.

Back to Top

Outdoor winter beer festival announced

The Micro Craft Beer Pavilion in State Fair Park has announced a new outdoor winter beer fest. The Keg Killer Winter Beer Festival will be held February 11 in their outdoor pavilion. This is the first winter brew fest held outdoors in the area.

The breweries in attendance have yet to be finalized, however State Fair Park has given permission to include self-distributed breweries. That means that many of MKE's newest breweries, like Great Harvest, Third Space, etc., may be available. The lineup will focus on Milwaukee brews along with The Micro favorites and some Wisconsin breweries.

General admission tickets are $45 in advance and include unlimited samples from 30+ breweries, souvenir tasting glass and live music. VIP tickets are $65 and include early entry and one food item. This event will not be canceled for weather reasons, especially snow. Dress accordingly; you don't want to be colder than the beer.

Back to Top

The Cheel recognized by Travel Wisconsin

The Cheel has been named as one of seven Wisconsin restaurants worth the drive by TravelWisconsin.com. The article on the Wisconsin Department of Tourism site lists notable restaurants within a short driving distance of Milwaukee, Madison and the Twin Cities.

The Cheel is the closest restaurant to MKE listed. It's the only Nepalese restaurant in the area, and is well known for its momo dumplings, homemade aachar dipping sauces and craft cocktails that utilize local bitters and spirits.

Back to Top

Wisconsin ranked tenth best state for butchers

Zippia, a website for job seekers, has ranked Wisconsin the tenth best state for butchers. They based their conclusion on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational employment statistics from 2015. They then compared that salary data to each state's cost of living from MIT's living wage index.

It was determined that Wisconsin has 2,020 total butcher jobs with an average salary of $36,240, which was good enough for tenth best. The top three states were North Dakota, Idaho and Ohio. So if you're looking to get into the restaurant or grocery business, butchering is a good option in Wisconsin. You can also support your local butchers, including Kettle Range Meats, Bunzel's, Ray's, Bavette or your neighborhood grocery store.

Back to Top

Read more Brew City Booze articles from Lacey Muszynski here.