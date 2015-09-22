Drinking at Stubby’s

× Expand Photo by Lauren Kirsch

There’s no doubt that the owners of Stubby’s Gastrogrub & Beer Bar know and love beer. Past the obvious—a beer menu featuring 53 constantly rotating taps, everything from Flemish sours to local pale ales to bourbon barrel-aged imperial stouts—there’s hardly a shelf or wall that’s not adorned with an empty bottle of a well-known or hard-to-find brew (Pliny The Elder! Hunahpu!).

The warm, casual atmosphere makes drinkers and diners feel immediately comfortable, whether they’re seated at the expansive bar, at a table or outside on their beautiful patio that overlooks the Milwaukee River.

Even the pickiest of beer drinkers will easily find something they’ll enjoy. The helpful and knowledgeable staff is willing to give samples and suggestions until they find a beverage that fits your palate. It’s tough to offer so much and not come across as snooty, but Stubby’s manages it—Schlitz is always on tap, and no one will give you the stink eye for ordering it.

For the non-beer drinker, Stubby’s has a fantastic whiskey selection and some fantastic mixed drinks, especially on their brunch menu. The Hillbilly Mosa ($8) blends the acidity of orange juice with bourbon sweetness and adds some ginger ale for effervescence and spice, and the Hüsker Dü ($8) combines Black Husky Pale Ale with grapefruit vodka, grapefruit and orange juice, and blood orange bitters to create an enjoyably fizzy cocktail with a slightly bitter finish.

Stubby’s food menu is fun and adventurous, as well. Take the Reuben Benny ($11.95), featuring shredded ham, sauerkraut and a poached egg on rye toast with house-made 1000 Island Dressing on the side—a playful mixture of breakfast and lunch foods, perfect for a lazy Sunday morning. The Riverwestern Skillet ($10.95) is attractively served in a cast-iron pan and features their specially seasoned tater tots scrambled with peppers, onions, pepperjack cheese and eggs cooked to order. Both of these options, and the abovementioned cocktails, are perfect for hangovers. For those who like spicy food, their ghost chili paste gives any dish a strong, lingering chipotle burn.

Before fall descends upon Milwaukee—a handful of Stubby’s taps have switched over to Oktoberfests, both German and American—be sure to visit Stubby’s and have a beer on the patio. It’s tough to beat sipping on a tasty craft beer while seated on a patio overlooking the Milwaukee River, watching folks lazily canoe past you.

Stubby’s Gastrogrub & Beer Bar

2060 N. Humboldt Blvd.

414-763-6324

$-$$

info@stubbyspubandgrub.com

Handicap access: Yes