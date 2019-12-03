Il Mito Serves Upscale Yet Unpretentious Italian Meals

× Expand Photo credit: Julia Kozerski

When Il Mito first opened on North Avenue in Wauwatosa some 13 years ago, it was the trendiest spot on the block. However, during these intervening years, it’s become something better—a tried and true local favorite for delicious Italian food. The man behind the successful eatery, Chef Michael Feker, has opened other restaurants as well, but Il Mito is one that has withstood the test of time, earning a dedicated and loyal following.

A warm welcome and prompt service set the tone for a satisfying meal. The inviting dining room includes just enough upscale touches to make it feel special without being pretentious. In season, al fresco dining is very popular too. If you’re planning to dine at peak times, reservations are recommended.

Anyone with special dietary requirements, such as gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan, will rejoice to see the alternative menu options clearly labeled. Patrons are encouraged to ask about necessary substitutions and the servers and kitchen do a great job keeping the food safe. House-made and gluten-free bread, pasta and pizza incur a slight upcharge ($2.50-$3), but it is so tasty, it’s worth every penny.

If fresh, warm slices of bread—accompanied by a dish of olive oil and garlic for dipping—don’t seem like enough to tide you over until your entrée arrives, you may want to begin your meal with an appetizer like the outstanding Carpaccio ($11.95), a lovely plate of roasted, thinly sliced Angus ribeye topped with a flavorful horseradish sauce, baby greens, capers and shaved Parmesan cheese. Or order a couple of their fantastic thin crust pizzas ($12-$13.95) for the table, so good you may not want to share.

Any Italian restaurant of quality can be judged by its pasta, and by that measure alone, it's easy to understand the ongoing success of Il Mito. You cannot go wrong with the Ravioli di Zucca ($15.95), expertly prepared, delicate pumpkin ravioli topped with a wonderful cream sauce, walnuts and freshly grated Parmesan. The Risotto ai gamberetti ($18.95) is also quite good, featuring perfectly cooked risotto with shrimp, asparagus and sun-dried tomato mixed in a cream sauce. For folks who are looking for a real “stick to the ribs” kind of dish, go with the Fekerized lasagna ($17.95), a generous portion of amazing layered lasagna pasta, shredded black angus beef ribs, cheese, bechamel sauce and tomato sauce. The Pollo Parmigiana ($19.95) is excellent chicken served with fantastic basil pesto linguine and sautéed spinach.

Il Mito features a small but solid wine list, many available by the glass, and some fine cocktails too. Fans of the Wisconsin classic Old-Fashioned will truly love Il Mito’s version with house-made, bourbon-infused cherries ($10).