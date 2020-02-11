R&R Poke Adds Freshness to Downtown Tosa

× Expand Photo credit: Shepherd Express staff

In an area dominated by well-established, hometown brands like Bartolotta and Lowlands Group, it’s also nice to visit a small, family owned restaurant. R&R Poke opened shop in mid-2018 and has been gaining a local following ever since. Nestled near the top of a hill in Wauwatosa’s cozy downtown, there is a fair amount of easy street parking near R&R.

R&R Poke

1460 Underwood Ave., Wauwatosa

414-585-0882

$-$$

Handicap Accessible: No

In the summer, they have tables outside for those who enjoy dining al fresco. The inside is clean and bright, with some prime high-top tables in the front windows, as well as several comfortable tables and seating along one wall. If it’s busy, R&R can get a little loud, as there are high ceilings and not a lot of soft materials to absorb sound, but it’s an otherwise pleasant dining space. Like most casual-style restaurants, you order at the counter, and they bring your food to your table when it’s ready.

The ingredients at R&R are fresh, and meals are prepared to order. There are options to “create your own,” where you choose your base and your protein with cost determined by the number of proteins added ($8.95-$13.95). Since R&R’s owner has a background as a sushi chef, Sushi Burrito, Rice Bowl and Poke Salad are base options for your poke choice. Once you’ve chosen your base and protein, you can pick veggies, sauces and toppings.

If you’re not into making all of those choices, or if you just prefer tried-and-true creations by the chef, go with one of R&R’s Signature Poke Bowls. The popular Tuna Volcano ($9.49-$13.49) features a generous portion of ahi tuna. Creamy avocado, sweet mango and traditional Hawaiian sauce help to temper the heat brought by jalapeños and spicy mayo. Satisfying crunch is added from toppings like crispy onions, sesame seeds and edamame. Another great choice is the Creamy Cashew Shrimp ($9.49-$13.49), which includes lots of huge shrimp, cashews, avocado and other veggies, with sweetness provided by mango, pineapple and an excellent mango cashew sauce. Chicken Gone Wild ($8.95-$11.95) is a great option for folks who don’t like fish but do like poke. Vegans will be pleased with the Vegan of the Sea ($8.25-$11.25) made with organic tofu.

R&R also specializes in non-dairy smoothies ($5.25-$6.25) and freshly made juices ($6.25-$7.25). There are many smoothie combinations available, but the Hawaiian Skies, made with fresh pineapple and mango, makes an excellent counterbalance for a spicy poke bowl. The juices are listed as “cures” to various ailments, like one for colds—made with pineapple, carrot, orange and ginger—or one for creating beautiful skin with beet, apple and cucumber. The staff is helpful, knowledgeable and happy to answer any questions.