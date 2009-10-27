Ambassador Hotel’s Pleasant Caffé Deco

×

Few places equal the Ambassador Hotel (2308 W. Wisconsin Ave.) when it comes toArt Deco splendor. The Ambassador reopened in 2005 with painstakingly restoredlobbies and a fine restaurant, Envoy. The hotel also houses the appropriatelynamed Caffé Deco, where guests and locals relax in the morning. Caffé Decooffers an assortment of caffeinated drinks and light food itemsthink Danishpastries and muffins for the morning and panini, soups and salads for lunch.There are a few TVs with the volume turned off and some computers withcomplimentary Internet access. A curved ramp leads to additional tables at thispleasant morning spot. And big windows help to make it sunny, even in winter.