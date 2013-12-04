Anodyne’s New Location

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company opened its second location this fall in an old bottling plant warehouse in Walker’s Point (224 W. Bruce St.), just a half-block west of Second Street. The new location allows the micro-roastery to add two roasters. A large café on site offers fresh-brewed coffee and baked goods from local bakeries like Rocket Baby, East Side Ovens and City Market as well as soups and sandwiches. A “laboratory” serves as a space for training employees and wholesale customers and will eventually be used to educate the general public on all things coffee. Learn more at anodynecoffee.com.