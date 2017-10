Don't be deterred by the lack of tables at Ashley's Bar-B-Que (1501 W. Center St.), or you'll miss out on one of Milwaukee's best barbecue restaurants. You will find all of the standard meats, including chicken, pork shoulder and rib tips, as well as exceptional goat. Instead of the tough, bony goat of so many lunch buffets, the goat ribs here offer very tender meat. Ashley's barbecue sauce is tangy and a little spicy. Add a smoky flavor and this is what makes for a really good barbecue.