Authentically Spanish (and Moroccan)

There are many restaurants that offer small plates but one local restaurant offers carefully prepared proper Spanish tapas. This is the charming España Tapas House (800 N. Plankinton Ave.). Served at room temperature or heated, the tapas are offered in abundant options. A few paellas are also served. One section of the dinner menu moves south of Spain to Morocco. Naturally a few varieties of couscous are listed. Try the Moroccan delight—couscous topped with a lamb chop, grilled beef, chicken and kafta, a minced beef with a fragrant blend of Moroccan spices. Moroccan or Spanish fare? Flip a coin.