Award-Winning Brats at Karl’s Country Market

When it comes to theMilwaukee area,there is no shortage of nearby places to buy bratwurst. But Karl’s CountryMarket (W156 N5645 Pilgrim Road), located at the intersection of Silver Spring Driveand Pilgrim Roadin Menomonee Falls, is a place that is worththe drive. The huge selection of bratwurst and other sausages, with manyHungarian and Slovenian choices, includes frequent award-winners. The plumpweisswurst tastes great when grilled. Visiting a shop such as Karl’s will makeyou hungry. Fortunately, an outdoor grill is set up at lunchtime on weekdays.For just a few dollars, you can try one of Karl’s award-winning brats on thespot.

