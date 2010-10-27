Birdie’s Café Is a West Side Delight

Birdie’s Café looks like a place you might stumble across on a walk through a European city. Outside, the restaurant, tucked into a quiet side street near Washington Park, resembles a rambling, half-timbered Tudor. Indoors, the café opens into a split-level with tiled and wooden floors, wrought iron railings and Spanish plaster walls. The upper level, up a few steps, rises to a cathedral ceiling held up by dark wooden beams. The tables aren’t perfectly matched and the tablecloths come in many patterns and colors. A Victorian sofa and chairs block the fireplace. Black-and-white photography and colorful modern paintings crowd for space on the walls.

The building has housed restaurants for many years. Previously, it was home to Highland Park Pies & Café. Birdie’s is little changed from its predecessor. Ordering at the bar just inside, you will be given a wooden, numbered marker. The food will be brought to your table.

Breakfast, served all day, includes modestly priced options (nothing over $5.25) such as the breakfast scramble with many choices of ingredients, croissant sandwiches, a breakfast pizza (eggs and toppings on a thin crust), yogurt and granola parfait and assorted bakery.

Lunch is likewise available all day. The sandwiches are creative. Try the cranberry merry ($5.95) with roasted turkey, cream cheese, cranberries and romaine lettuce on a fresh croissant. Sandwiches are served on croissants, with the exception of the turkey and veggie wraps, the “yummus hummus” and the Caesar wrap in herbed soft tortillas. All sandwiches come with kettle chips. A daily lunch special includes half a sandwich, a cup of soup and a dessert ($7.25). Most sandwiches are $5.95 or under.

The avocado salad ($5.95) is an eye-pleasing spread with mandarin oranges, grapes, dried cranberries and chicken served with raspberry vinaigrette. With its crumbled top, the apple pie has a homemade taste. Many unusual items are available, including a fine line of all-natural soda from Boylan Bottleworks seldom seen in these parts.

Birdie’s offers catering and carryout, but with its friendly service and charming setting, the café is a delightful place for breakfast or lunch. Birdie’s is open 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Birdie’s Café

4110 W. Martin Drive

(414) 933-9303

$-$$

Credit Cards: MC, VS

www.birdiescafe.com