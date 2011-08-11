Bosley on Brady's Happy Hour Bargains

The action starts early at Bosley on Brady (815 E. Brady St.), thanks to a 4-6 p.m. weekday “happy hour” that offers appetizers at bargain prices. For $5, diners can enjoy items like fried calamari, steak tacos or tropical ceviche. Some great pistachio-crusted scallops are $6. Prices for beer, wine and martinis are also reduced. Consider sticking around for dinner. The menu consists of a Key West theme with a few Southern touches. Try the shrimp and grits or the Florida grouper, which is served pan-sautéed or blackened. Bosley is one of the more expensive restaurants on Brady Street (and the setting shows it), but it is a fine-dining experience made very affordable during “happy hour.”