Bridge to Europe

Cafe Brucke (pronounced “Brew ka”) on Milwaukee’s East Side reminds me of a small-town European cafe with good beer, good cheer and good food. I feel genuine Milwaukee Gemutlichkeit, enhanced with sophisticated conversation, food and drink choices.

The outstanding international beer selection tops the list of specialties at the Brucke and changes seasonally. The current seasonal taps, Spaten Maibock and a Spaten Lager, are poured from the authentic Belgian Antoine beer tower. As manager Chris Lorch put it, “We have great beer, the right vessel, poured properly.”

Beer, wine, seasonal, specialty drinks, eau de vie (Euro brandy), daily specials, rotating appetizers and unique desserts offer a truly enjoyable dining experience. Cafe Brucke is hosted by husband-and-wife owners Jerry Patzwald and Chris Lorch, whose passion for great beer, excellent food and engaging conversation adds to diners’ enjoyment.

The smoke-free and television-free Cafe Brucke has some quirky touches. Weather allowing, the outdoor seating includes a selection of colorful blankets so if the temperature dips as the sun goes down, you can continue to enjoy the evening.

Indoors, customers enjoy a rotating art exhibit, featuring the work of local painters and photographers. Featured acoustic guitar players complement the great atmosphere and add to the ambiance.

Lorch and Patzwald know how to celebrate with their friends. Regular parties include Bock Beer Fest on April 18, Oktoberfest, Valentine’s and Christmas. There is an anniversary party in summerwatch for the five-year anniversary gala this summer.

Appetizers change on a regular basis. The broccoli walnut pesto with bread and crackers is delicious. The soups are outstanding. On a recent night the menu featured creamy onion soup including mushrooms, artichokes and sun-dried tomatoes with homemade croutons. Other soups of note: roasted garlic lentil and tomato blue cheese. During winter, homemade chili warms the night.

Regular menu items include a variety of sandwiches with salads. Among the most popular are the Deutschlander, made with Usinger’s braunschweiger, limburger and red onion on rye, and the Mediterranean, with chicken, tapenade and sun-dried tomato.

There is a rotating selection of entree specials. Some notables include the beef stew over mashed potatoes, chicken cacciatore, a curried tuna bake and ratatouille served over couscous.

Specialty spirits such as Kirschwasser and slivowitz are served along with a great dessert treat, ice wine. The latter is made from grapes after the first frost, which concentrates the sugar and the taste. Speaking of desserts, a Brucke exclusive is the Gateau Parfait, a moist cake layered with fresh cream. Yum.

For interesting conversations, friendly patrons and staff, great beer and worldly flavors at down-to-earth prices, see you at Cafe Brucke.

Cafe Brucke 2101 N. Prospect Ave. (414) 287-2053 $$ Credit Cards: MC, VS Smoke-free Handicap Access: Yes

Cafe Brucke | Photo by Tate Bunker