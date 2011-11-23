Café Perrin: A Delight Any Time of Day

Café Perrin (5901 W. Vliet St.), a new addition to Milwaukee's Washington Heights neighborhood, is a pleasant spot for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Morning diners will find fresh baked goods and the usual egg fare like quiche and omelets. The lunch menu focuses on sandwiches, including a turkey bacon Swiss melt and a Buffalo chicken wrap, and salads such as a Caesar and berry walnut. The dinner menu adds entrees like lasagna al fresco, barbecue ribs and lobster mac & cheese. With this type of variety on the menu, Perrin is a café to enjoy at all times of the day.