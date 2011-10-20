Café Plaza Venezuela's Authentic Breakfast, Lunch

It's been many years since Milwaukee was home to Venezuelan food. (The now-closed Iguana, located in the current site of Tess, was the last place to offer it.) But Venezuelan fare returned in June, at the Café Plaza Venezuela (530 E. Mason St.). The café opens in the morning and operates until 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The menu, appearing on chalkboards, includes pepitos (sandwiches on French rolls), arepas and pabellon. Arepas are made from round corn bread that is sliced and filled with your choice of meats (there usually are about 10 options every day). Pabellon is shredded flank steak with black beans, rice and sweet plantains. In addition to the expected coffee beverages are a few fruit juices and cocada, which is a coconut milkshake. A very reasonable breakfast is also served here.