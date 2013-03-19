Casual Middle East Grill

Mona’s, a small East Side establishment serving casual Turkish fare at 1814 N. Farwell Ave., quietly closed its doors. Now it has been replaced with Moe’s Middle Eastern Grill with a yellow canopy that looks strikingly familiar. Other things also remain familiar. Shawarma, the Middle Eastern equivalent of Greek gyros, remains on the menu. In Turkey it is called doner kebab. The new menu has all the vegetarian standards from tabbouleh to falafel. In addition, the meats include chicken and lamb kebabs and fatayer, which are pies filled with beef or cheese. Service remains casual, order at the counter and find a table in the adjoining dining area.