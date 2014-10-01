Chef Irvine’s Cooking Challenge

Everyone loves to watch a good cooking challenge, though most often we only get to enjoy the action on a TV screen. Well Milwaukeeans, here is your chance to watch an incredible chef take the stage in person. Robert Irvine, host of The Food Network show “Restaurant: Impossible” and previously seen on “Dinner: Impossible,” “Worst Cooks in America” and “The Next Iron Chef,” is bringing his live, interactive cooking show to the Milwaukee Theatre next week Thursday.

Robert Irvine LIVE , which has toured throughout the U.S. and Canada for the past four years, is a high-energy multimedia and multi-sensory theatrical experience that revolves around audience participation. “We have had as many as 30 people on stage before, helping with challenges, trying the dishes or even cooking with me,” says Irvine. “The ingredients we use, the challenges I receive, everything is chosen by the audience. No recipes. No script. No holds barred.”

How does it work? A challenge wheel is projected onto video screens and audience members spin the wheel to choose time limits, ingredients and the challenge itself. It’s then up to Irvine to create the dish. “The rules change for all the challenges and anything and everything can happen. I’ve had to be blindfolded, handcuffed, hung upside down by my ankles, and all with time limits and no knowledge of the ingredients,” says Irvine. If you don’t get called up on stage, multiple close-up cameras will provide everyone a fantastic point of view throughout the show. The evening will also feature never-before-seen interviews of Irvine retelling experiences from his military service, working for the royal family and more, as well as Q&A sessions.

This is Irvine’s Milwaukee stage debut and he shares that his ultimate goal is to show people a couple hours of good fun that has them forgetting about their troubles for a bit. He quite enjoys getting out into the community and says, “My favorite thing about doing these live shows is getting to meet all the fans and have a good time. When we are shooting for the TV show, I don’t get to meet folks all that often. The live show gives me an opportunity to meet people and spend some time with them.”

Robert Irvine LIVE is in town for one night only, Thursday, Oct. 9 at the Milwaukee Theatre, 500 W. Kilbourn Ave. For tickets and additional show information, call 414-908-6001 or visit milwaukeetheatre.com. To learn more about Irvine, visit chefirvine.com.