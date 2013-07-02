Classic Burgers

Somehow it’s no surprise pulling into the Nite Owl (830 E. Layton Ave.) on a Saturday afternoon and finding a classic car show spilling out of the parking lot. In business since 1948, the Nite Owl is an old-fashioned diner with a checkerboard linoleum floor and walls covered with memorabilia: an autographed Platters photo, a Milwaukee Braves advertisement, gewgaws promoting long-gone brands of ice cream. The Owl isn’t a drive-through but you can walk up to the window, order your burger, crinkle-cut fries and malt and bring it back to your car. Check it out while you can. The Nite Owl is only open in summer.