Craft Beers, Fine Fare at Stubby's Pub & Grub

With 53 choice craft beers on tap, Stubby's Pub & Grub (2060 N. Humboldt Ave.) has one of the area's most thoughtful beer lists. There also are big, 750-ml bottles of beer, many from Belgium. The grub is in for some changes next year, as last month Stubby's hired chef Brad Clark, formerly of Bunkers in West Allis. For now the fare remains fine, with tasty bacon fries, Monday's 50-cent chicken wings and novelties like Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches and a walleye BLT. Clark is a very talented chef, so expect to find creative options in 2012. <br />