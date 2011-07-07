East Side Welcomes West Allis Cheese & Sausage

In addition to its original destination in West Allis and a second site at the Milwaukee Public Market, West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe recently added a third location on the East Side (2974 N. Oakland Ave., in the former Bella's Fat Cat). This version differs from the others in that it offers a café and deli and tables at which to sit. The good list of deli sandwiches includes standards like roast beef, pastrami and a Reuben. You can also design your own sandwich. Or you could try poutine (Canadian-style french fries with gravy) accompanied by a Usinger's brat. The shop also offers a selection of cheeses and its own line of marinated vegetables, including okra, asparagus and green beansall of the fixings for the perfect Bloody Mary.