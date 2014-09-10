Elm Grove’s Sweet Tooth

×





Sweet Tooth is also good for breakfast and lunch, with aselection of comfort food with contemporary twists. The menu includes seasonalsalads, a roast beef panini with sliced fresh white mushrooms, aged white cheddarmac and cheese sprinkled with biscuit breadcrumbs and a veggie wrap.





Theambiance is as comfortable and inviting as a Tuscan café, and on warm days,food is served on a patio out front beneath a sheltering awning.





Sweet Tooth isopen weekdays 6:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Closed Sundays.



Sweet Tooth (13320 Watertown Plank Road) is a pleasant newspot, opened this summer, on Elm Grove’s main street. As the name promises,many sweet things are served, including house-baked cupcakes and cookies,scones and muffins.