Fishing by the Lake

This is the time of year when the Twisted Fisherman Crab Shack (1200 W. Canal St.) changes in character. In winter it is a rather small place but this time of the year the bar doubles in size and there are abundant outdoor tables on the deck. Expect most of the menu to feature seafood. The Friday lake perch special is especially good and is sometimes available on other days. Landlubbers will find a few options such as BBQ ribs, T-bone steak and an assortment of sandwiches. This summer setting is inviting for outdoor fun plus a few beers.