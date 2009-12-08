Good Food, Corner-Bar Feel at McBob’s Pub & Grill

×

Here’s thebeefcorned beef, that is. McBob’s Pub & Grill (4919 W. North Ave.) is an unassumingcorner bar that serves a lot of food. The bar has an Irish theme, but thespecialties are tacos, good fish fries, burgers and, of course, corned beefsandwiches. Although there is a kitchen, the busiest place is behind the bar,where the tacos and corned beef sandwiches are prepared. The corned beef is sotender that it tends to fall apart when sliced. Each generously sized sandwichcomes with a choice of rye breads.You might want to pass on the mustard, as the corned beef is fine as it is.Wednesdays and Fridays are the times for fish fries. There is a choice ofperch, walleye or grouper, as well as a broiled halibut steak. Grouper is noteasily found in Milwaukee,especially at this price. The setting is very casual and there are plenty oftables. McBob’s is also open for breakfastthe perfect time for a pint ofGuinness!

