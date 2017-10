The Melthouse Bistro (1857 E. Kenilworth Place) is an appropriate name for a restaurant located in “America's Dairyland.” True to form, the menu is very cheesy, with 16 different grilled cheese sandwiches and a few salads. Not all sandwiches are solely cheese, as ingredients like chicken, short ribs and pulled pork are also among the options. The pleasant dining room creates the proper bistro spirit. There is also a decent Wisconsin beer list and several wines by the glass. (