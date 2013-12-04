An Irish Pub with Something Extra

While noted as an Irish pub, Taylor and Dunn’s Public House has a versatile menu serving a variety of tastes.

Located at the junction of Highway 57 and Donges Bay Road just south of Mequon Road, Taylor and Dunn’s has been a favorite spot in the area since opening in 2005. Even the parking lot is inviting, overlooked by leafy elm and oak trees. A long, winding pathway leads to the main entrance. Inside, a step up to typical bar and grill, are high-rise tables and stools for the beer and burger crowd, as well as two large separate dining rooms at lower levels, affording a pleasant woodsy outdoor view. Neither is sumptuously furnished but both are spacious and comfortably appointed. There is also a game arcade sectioned off largely for children but hidden from view.

Obligatory Irish offerings include the shepherd’s pie, generously filling a large bowl covered with potatoes, as well an equally well-proportioned Guinness stew served in a freshly baked bread bowl (both $11.99). The large menu also includes a liberal portion of home-cooked corn beef served as a Rueben sandwich ($9.99) and in several mouth-watering variations, including a corned beef and cabbage entrée ($12.99). The expansive menu offers a surprisingly wide range of delectable entrées ranging from an always-in-demand Public House burger in various formats (starting at $7.99) and served with a variety of sides and toppings. Other gourmet sandwiches are available along with wraps and sliders.

For the discriminating diner, there is the famous potato leek soup ($3.49 cup, $4.49 bowl), the romaine Seamus O’Malley salad ($9.99), plus a tenderloin steak ($17.99) and a Sicilian chicken ($13.99) with generous accouterments. The hot apple pie ($4.99) is an unannounced specialty. The Friday fish fries may appear standard, but the delicately seasoned perch prepared to individual taste has never seemed more succulent.

At Taylor and Dunn’s, top quality food is creatively but unpretentiously prepared in generous helpings at near-budget prices.

Taylor and Dunn’s Public House

10365 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon

262-242-8030

$$

tayloranddunns.com