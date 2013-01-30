Not Just Cheese and Crackers

×

Theteam at the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board has only one goal, to promoteWisconsin-made cheese and dairy products, and they’re quite effective. In thepast, they’ve launched websites collecting recipes for gourmet macaroni andcheese and artisanal grilled-cheese sandwiches. Their latest online campaign isthe website dairydips.com, which compiles more than 50 dip recipes from thetraditional (cheesy crab dip, buffalo chicken dip) to the sophisticated (whitebean cranberry rosemary dip) to the downright curious (mascarpone piña coladadip). As you’d expect from the Milk Marketing Board, the dips are alldairy-based and they tend toward the decadent, but the site is a good resourcefor those looking for fast Super Bowl party recipes. Below are two recipes fromthe site. The directions for each couldn’t be simpler; just combine theingredients and serve.

1cup (6 ounces) Wisconsin Blue Cheese, crumbled 1(8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened 1small shallot, grated or minced 2tablespoons apricot preserves 2teaspoons Sriracha or Rooster sauce (or to taste) Serve with celery,carrots, endive leaves or crackers



Wisconsin MascarponeCarrot Cake Dip 2cups carrots, grated (squeeze in paper towel to expel most of their liquid) 8ounces (about 1 cup) Wisconsin mascarpone, softened 1/2cup (4 ounces) Wisconsin ricotta cheese 1/3cup dates, diced 11/2 tablespoons honey 1teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon or orange juice, plus 1/2 teaspoon grated rind 1teaspoon natural vanilla extract 1/2teaspoon pumpkin pie spice 1/4teaspoon salt 1/2cup walnuts or pecans, chopped Serve with ginger thins,ginger snaps or graham crackers.