For a holiday dining experience that truly stands out, make a visit to that temple of German dining, the venerable Karl Ratzsch's (320 E. Mason St.). The décor, accented with oil paintings and beer steins, makes a fine backdrop for evergreen garlands and white lights. This also is the right time of the year for hearty German fare. Nobody does a better sauerbratenmarinated until it is tender enough to be cut by a fork. Visit while the decorations are still up. <br />