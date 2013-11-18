Maharaja’s Changing Menu

The enticing aroma of spices is still evident from the sidewalk. Maharaja (1550 N. Farwell Ave.) has gone through some changes lately, with its menu slimmed down and nightly specials added, including chicken makhni on Tuesdays and mixed vegetables Wednesdays, plus beer, wine and mixed drink specials.The ever-popular lunch buffet is still incomparable for variety and flavor. Among the staples are bright red, tender tandoori chicken and vegetable biryani, but many items change daily. Look for such exotica as rice crepes, coconut soup and succulent curried lamb. Maharaja is one of Milwaukee’s longest-running Indian restaurants, and with good reason.