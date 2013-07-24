Milwaukee Brewfest Turns Four

×

Milwaukee’s long association with beer has given rise tomany events that offer the opportunity to sample and learn about beer. One suchevent, Milwaukee Brewfest, will take over the Old Coast Guard Pavilion at thelakefront on Saturday, July 27, from 3-7 p.m. Now in its fourth year, Brewfestoffers unlimited sampling of more than 250 craft and micro brews. Live music,food vendors and home-brewing demonstrations entertain between sample booths.Tickets are $40 in advance, or $45 at the door. Brewfest tickets also come witha free ticket to German Fest. So, when you are done sampling, take a strollalong the lake and keep the gemütlichkeitgoing by checking out the festival that celebrates the people who gaveMilwaukee beer.







For more informationvisit milwaukeebrewfest.com.