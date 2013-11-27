What’s New at Jalisco?

For many, it may have been a while since their last visit to Jalisco Mexican Restaurant on North Avenue. Jalisco has been an East Side institution for more than 20 years, yet since they opened, much has changed on the Milwaukee food scene. Today there are many good Mexican food joints in the city, and a lot of people simply head to Milwaukee’s Latin Quarter, around Fifth and National, when looking for authentic Mexican dishes. However, Jalisco has continued to make new fans. From the St. Mary’s Hospital lunch crowd, to the hungry, post-bar throng, and everything in between. Jalisco still knows how to pull them in. Good food, reasonable prices and large portions have long made Jalisco successful. They have recently upped their game, making some changes to the menu and adding several new food items.

Often people will skip appetizers at Mexican restaurants and whet their appetites with complimentary chips and salsa. While the chips are good and the salsa fresh, don’t plan to fill up on them because at Jalisco, anything beyond the first basket or additional salsa runs $1.95 each. That won’t be a problem if you order a plate of nachos ($7.95), a mound of chips topped with beans, cheese and fresh avocado slices with a side of Jalapeno pico de gallo. Or, try the Queso Fundido en Salsa Verde ($7.95), a bowl of gooey Monterey cheese mixed with a mild green tomato salsa served with a side of beans and tortillas.

If you’d like to sample some of the newer menu items, try the Camarones a la Diabla ($14.95), a nice plate of shrimp topped with a spicy diabla sauce plus rice and beans, or the Lomo de Puerco en Salsa Verde ($11.95), broiled pork shoulder topped with a mild green sauce.

For folks who prefer classics, Jalisco’s burrito must be among the biggest in town. An excellent value, the regular burrito ($6.99) is stuffed with beans, lettuce, tomato and your choice of steak, chicken, ground beef, pork or shredded beef. Turn it into a burrito dinner ($9.95), which includes guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans, in a portion that will easily be enough for two meals.

Another Mexican restaurant staple, tostadas, are also done quite well at Jalisco. One tostada ($4.25) or a three-tostada dinner ($9.25), all come topped with refried beans, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and your choice of steak, ground or shredded beef, chicken or a mildly spiced chorizo.

All-day Mexican breakfasts ($7.95-$9.95) and an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet ($7.99) are super filling.

Jalisco has deep roots on the east end of North Avenue, and will likely continue to be a popular spot for a quick lunch or late-night Mexican cravings for many years to come.

Jalisco Mexican Restaurant

2207 E. North Ave.

414-291-0645

$-$$

jaliscoeast.com

Handicap access: Yes