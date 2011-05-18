Oscar's Pub & Grill: All-American Hamburgers

Oscar's Pub & Grill (1712 W. Pierce St.) is located in a neighborhood known for its Mexican and Southeast Asian restaurants. So the fact that its specialty is all-American hamburgers is a bit of a novelty in and of itself. Oscar's casual setting has recently been renovated, but it retains a vintage ornamental tin ceiling. Expect to find low prices—the basic burger, 8 ounces of Angus beef, includes mighty fine homemade fries for just $5. Others have “big” names and slightly higher prices ($6.50-$6.75), including the Big Hongo, Big Aloha, Big Foot and Big Gringo. The specialty is the Big O ($7.25), which adds chipotle jack cheese, smoked Gouda, bacon, chorizo and a few slices of jalapeño, as well as a small side of guacamole. Other items include bar appetizers, a Cuban sandwich, a veggie burger and a Caesar salad. Not far from Downtown, Oscar's is a good spot for a quick lunch.