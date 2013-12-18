Painting the Town Red (or Any Color You Chose)

Wine-lovers in the Milwaukee area have lately enjoyed a renaissance in places to savor a glass (or two) of the fruit of the vine. Wine bars have popped up all over the city, but only a few places, like Arté Wine and Paint Studio, offer the chance to enjoy a drink and express your creativity at the same time. Nestled at the heart of the village of Wauwatosa (1442 Underwood Ave.), Arté fits right in among the area’s other popular restaurants and bars. On any given Tuesday through Sunday, aspiring artists can be found here, practicing their techniques over delicious drinks in a chill, no-pressure environment.

The concept is simple. Order your drink, relax and create a painting with your own hands. The good folks at Arté will provide the paints, brushes and smocks. For artists-to-be that feel a little shy, it is okay to just come in for a drink and check out how it all works, because it is after all, a bar.

If you want to paint, but are unfamiliar with the materials or only unsure how to get started, Arté offers classes or “public painting parties” with well-versed artists who will offer detailed instruction. You’ll need to register in advance for the classes, which include a 16-by-20-inch canvas. A calendar is posted on Arté’s website.

For those who like to just jump right in, order straight from the painting menu. Choose from five different options of varying sizes and styles, all of which include written steps for recreating the painting yourself. The bartenders are artists too, and are happy to offer tips for patrons who have questions. Or, just go freehand and let your inner Picasso take over, blank canvases are offered in three sizes: 6-by-6 inches ($9), 6-by-12 inches ($15) and 8-by-10 inches ($17). To avoid a possible wait for a table, Arté recommends making reservations.

The drink menu features 19 wines by the glass ($5-$8) or by the bottle ($20-$30), and a mini bottle ($10) of Brut—perfect for celebrating a newly painted masterpiece. There are a few local beers ($3.50-$5) and several specialty cocktails with fun art-inspired themes ($7-$10) for non-wine drinkers.

Arté is a unique place to spend a few hours with friends or family and release some creative energy. The motto here is “Drink until it looks good,” which certainly makes the experience a whole lot of fun and can offer some surprising inspiration!

To register for classes, make a reservation or for more information, visit artewineandpaint.com/wauwatosa.