Nestled in the old Brown Deer Village Center just off Brown Deer Road before it turns into the Green Bay Road exit, Prime Time Sports Bar and Eatery (8777 N. Deerwood Drive) is popular not just with sports fans but also locals seeking good food at affordable prices. Some of the menu favorites rival more fashionable cuisine establishments offering similar quality food at higher prices. The French onion soup ($5.95) topped with gobs of melted cheese and served with generous slices of garlic bread, is a meal in itself. The Saturday special barbecue ribs ($15.95 for a double rack) melt in your mouth, meaty with minimal fat. Perhaps the most popular item is the chicken dinner ($9.95), succulently made to order. A separate dining area is quietly comfortable, popular with families and senior citizens.